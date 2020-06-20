Over 100,000 Beanies sold for Mark Hughes Foundation

Newcastle legend Mark Hughes has revealed over 100,000 beanies have been sold for the NRL’s Beanie for Brain Cancer round this year.

Round six has been dedicated to raising money and awareness for the Mark Hughes Foundation.

Hughes and his wife, Kirralee formed the foundation following his diagnosis with Brain Cancer in 2013 and since 2014, over $18 million has been raised for the charity.

He told The Continuous Call Team he wasn’t sure how many beanies would be sold due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the sport.

“We weren’t sure what to expect,” Hughes said,

“But we did know one thing – we get amazing support.

“We really do, people have got their beanies, they’ve found a way and got them.

“It was stacked against us a bit but it really hasn’t stopped people going into stores and getting our beanies.”

The Continuous Call Team has got behind the cause, sporting their beanies today.

You can get your beanie at the markhughesfoundation.com.au.