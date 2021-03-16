Outgoing Liberal MP calls out Labor’s failure to condemn GetUp’s attacks on her

Liberal MP Nicolle Flint says politics should be put aside when it comes to safety as she prepares to retire.

Ms Flint delivered an emotional speech in parliament about her personal experiences of abuse and the Opposition’s failure to call it out.

The MP was stalked and her office graffitied by a man with links to GetUp during the 2019 federal election.

She told Ben Fordham Labor had failed to condemn the treatment of her.

“It got to the point where I just felt incredibly unsafe and I don’t want any member of parliament, male or female, to feel unsafe.

“We have to stop this behaviour, we have to stop it now.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview