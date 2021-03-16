2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Outgoing Liberal MP calls out Labor’s failure to condemn GetUp’s attacks on her

4 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Article image for Outgoing Liberal MP calls out Labor’s failure to condemn GetUp’s attacks on her

Liberal MP Nicolle Flint says politics should be put aside when it comes to safety as she prepares to retire.

Ms Flint delivered an emotional speech in parliament about her personal experiences of abuse and the Opposition’s failure to call it out.

The MP was stalked and her office graffitied by a man with links to GetUp during the 2019 federal election.

She told Ben Fordham Labor had failed to condemn the treatment of her.

“It got to the point where I just felt incredibly unsafe and I don’t want any member of parliament, male or female, to feel unsafe.

“We have to stop this behaviour, we have to stop it now.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Ben Fordham
NewsPolitics
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873