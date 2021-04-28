2GB
Ombudsman commends Australia Post for coming to negotiating table

3 hours ago
Deborah Knight
Article image for Ombudsman commends Australia Post for coming to negotiating table

Negotiations between Australia Post and independent producers are underway to solve the problem of transporting perishable goods.

Small Business and Family Enterprise Ombudsman Bruce Billson told Deborah Knight thousands of Australia Post’s business customers would’ve been impacted by the service termination.

The “problem-solving process” has begun, he said, with AusPost employing consultants to untangle state-by-state regulatory requirements.

“It wasn’t the finest moment for Australia Post, and I think they’ve reflected wisely.

“In many parts of Australia, the idea of another courier is an idea that doesn’t have legs.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Impacted businesses are encouraged to make a submission by emailing advocacy@asbfeo.gov.au

 

