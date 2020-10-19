‘Old boy’ Cameron Smith rules out Maroon jersey

Melbourne Storm captain and man-of-the-moment Cameron Smith has rejected any suggestion he’ll be playing for the Queensland State of Origin side this year.

“We’re flushed for dummy halves at the moment, we’ve got some wonderful young fellas there,” he told Mark and Billy Slater.

“Definitely won’t be seeing the old boy going back to play Origin again.”

Smith also gave credit to his young teammates, after Melbourne stormed their way into the Grand Final with an intense 30-10 victory over the Canberra Raiders in the preliminary finals.

“Ryan [Papenhuyzen] and Jahrome Hughes have done a fantastic job this season.

“They haven’t just got the jersey and then been satisfied with playing first grade, they’ve looked to improve.

“Justin Olam, I might be a little bit biased here fellas, but I’d say he’s one of the form centres of the competition, if not the best.”

The Storm captain has remained tight-lipped about his future, and club legend Billy Slater reckons that’s because he remains undecided.

“I genuinely feel that he doesn’t know.

“He loves the game that much … he doesn’t want to make a mistake with this decision.

“It may come down to the Grand Final, if he holds that trophy up.”

Image: Melbourne Storm/Official website