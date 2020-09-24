2GB
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Sports
  • NSWRL insists government scrap 500 person..

NSWRL insists government scrap 500 person cap at grand finals

5 hours ago
Ray Hadley
Dave Trodden

NSWRL CEO Dave Trodden is calling on the government to scrap the 500 person cap at community sport events.

From this weekend, community sport spectators can gather on the sidelines, provided they maintain social distancing.

Previously, only one parent or family member per player was permitted to spectate.

However, the 500 person limit on spectators hasn’t been removed.

Mr Trodden told Ray Hadley it won’t be easy for volunteers to turn people away.

“They’ve created an almost impossible tension.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

Image: Getty

Ray Hadley
NewsNSWSports
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873