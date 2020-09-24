NSWRL insists government scrap 500 person cap at grand finals

NSWRL CEO Dave Trodden is calling on the government to scrap the 500 person cap at community sport events.

From this weekend, community sport spectators can gather on the sidelines, provided they maintain social distancing.

Previously, only one parent or family member per player was permitted to spectate.

However, the 500 person limit on spectators hasn’t been removed.

Mr Trodden told Ray Hadley it won’t be easy for volunteers to turn people away.

“They’ve created an almost impossible tension.”

