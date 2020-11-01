NSW Treasurer confirms plan to transform suburban footy grounds

The State Government has confirmed Kogarah Oval will be the first suburban ground likely to be re-developed under a new local stadium plan.

Details will be unveiled in this month’s budget, but Kogarah is likely to be followed by other stadium re-developments.

NSW Treasurer Dominic Perrottet told Ben Fordham major stadiums are not the government’s only focus.

“The NRL has raised with us a focus on Brookvale, Liverpool and Penrith.

“If we can provide great quality community facilities … it breeds life into the local businesses.”

