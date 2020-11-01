2GB
NSW Treasurer confirms plan to transform suburban footy grounds

11 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Dominic Perrottet
The State Government has confirmed Kogarah Oval will be the first suburban ground likely to be re-developed under a new local stadium plan.

Details will be unveiled in this month’s budget, but Kogarah is likely to be followed by other stadium re-developments.

NSW Treasurer Dominic Perrottet told Ben Fordham major stadiums are not the government’s only focus.

“The NRL has raised with us a focus on Brookvale, Liverpool and Penrith.

“If we can provide great quality community facilities … it breeds life into the local businesses.”

Ben Fordham
