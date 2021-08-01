2GB
NSW Premier sets Sydney a challenge in order for lockdown to end

5 hours ago
Article image for NSW Premier sets Sydney a challenge in order for lockdown to end

The NSW Premier has set Sydneysiders a goal in order for restrictions to be eased from August 28.

Gladys Berejiklian has indicated a minimum 50 per cent vaccination rate could see Sydney released from some tough restrictions at the end of August.

“If we vaccinate like crazy between now and the end of the month, we may just get some freedoms back,” Ben Fordham said.

“I like the fact that we’re setting a date.

“If you want your freedom, you need to do your bit.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

Image: Nine News

Ben Fordham comments
HealthNewsNSW
