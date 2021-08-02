2GB
NSW Labor’s one gripe with Premier Gladys Berejiklian’s handing of COVID

3 hours ago
Jim Wilson
The state Opposition are offering NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian support in her handling of the current COVID outbreak, but are calling for greater transparency.

NSW Labor leader Chris Minns acknowledged “hindsight’s a wonderful thing” when it comes to making the decision not to lock down earlier, and told Jim Wilson there’s one big change he’d make if he was Premier.

“[The health advice] should be presented to the people of NSW.

“Not to nitpick, not to throw mud from the sidelines, but just because the calls are so big.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

Jim Wilson
