NSW Health Minister takes aim at private sector over limo driver COVID case

5 hours ago
Jim Wilson
BRAD HAZZARDcovid-19hotel quarantine
Article image for NSW Health Minister takes aim at private sector over limo driver COVID case

NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard has addressed concerns of weak points in the hotel quarantine system, after an unvaccinated airport limo driver tested positive to COVID-19.

Amid criticism of the driver’s vaccine status, Mr Hazzard told Jim Wilson a mandate has never been enacted or advised.

“It’s been a tricky one, because the industry itself is saying that if you force them … to have mandatory vaccinations, there may well be a shortage of drivers because some of them will just say ‘nup, not doing it’.

“But I’ve asked them to look at that issue as a result of this particular driver.”

The Health Minister refused to disclose whether the driver had been wearing a mask, which is a legal requirement of airport workers, due to concerns it would discourage honest accounts from COVID cases.

The man has “been very fulsome in his discussions” with health authorities, Mr Hazzard said.

However, he identified the expanding number of providers of airport transport services as a possible weak point for the quarantine system.

“The message I guess more broadly is, if you’re involved in this system and you’re in the private sector, for heaven’s sakes, comply with the law.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Nine News

HealthNewsNSW
