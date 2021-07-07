2GB
NSW government decisions ‘killing this city fast’, Ben Fordham says

5 mins ago
Ben Fordham
Ben Fordham is calling on the NSW government to consider workers and businesses on the brink as the lockdown is extended.

Many small businesses across Sydney are warning they will have to shut up shop as the stay-at-home orders are extended by another week.

“The virus hasn’t killed anyone in Australia this year,” Ben Fordham said, “but the lockdowns, the extensions, the excuses, the mistakes, the missed opportunities, they are killing this city fast.

“And stop telling us it’s about the health advice!”

Press PLAY below to hear Ben’s comments in full

Ben Fordham
LocalNewsNSW
