NSW family living in neighbour’s shed as flood devastation continues

2 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Lower PortlandNikkole Dixon
Article image for NSW family living in neighbour’s shed as flood devastation continues

Flood victims are trying to rebuild their homes two weeks after rain caused thousands to evacuate.

Lower Portland resident Nikkole Dixon is living in her neighbour’s shed with her family of five while they wait for the water to clear at their property.

“The state of my home is currently gutted,” she told Ben Fordham.

“We’ve pulled all the walls out, ceiling, kitchen, wardrobes, everything. It’s just a shell now.”

“We just don’t know what our next move is.”

Image: File photo

NewsNSW
