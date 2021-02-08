NSW Deputy Premier defends bushfire grant rollout

NSW Deputy Premier John Barilaro denies the Government has politicised the distribution of bushfire recovery funding.

John Barilaro admits every party engages in pork-barrelling however rejects claims some parts of the state have missed out on funding because they are Labor areas.

Mr Barilaro told Ben Fordham the parts of NSW that missed out, such as the Blue Mountains, will get priority during the second round.

“If people think that I was going to politicise this, I’ll tell you what, I’ll give this game away.

“Because at the end of the day I’ve been there during drought, I’ve been there during bushfire recovery and I wear my heart on my sleeve.”

