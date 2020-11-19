NRL’s COVID success story now the gold standard for sport worldwide

This week’s State of Origin decider, played in front of 50,000 spectators, was the largest sporting event in the world since the pandemic struck.

Despite naysayers, the NRL successfully navigated the crippling coronavirus outbreak with ‘Project Apollo’ and delivered an extraordinary 180 game season.

ARLC chairman Peter V’landys told Jim Wilson he “takes his hat off” to the officials and players who sacrificed themselves throughout the year.

“They gave up their normal lives to enable us to enjoy the game; all credit goes to them.

“You can have the best biosecurity measures in the world, but if they’re not adhered to, they’re useless.”

