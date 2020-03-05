NRL seasons kicks off

The NRL pre-season has now come to an end and all 16 clubs are gearing up for the NRL Telstra Premiership 2020 season launch.

2GB’s Mark Levy is broadcasting live from the launch in Alexandria, Sydney for Wide World of Sports, where NRL boss Todd Greenberg will officially launch another exciting year of rugby league.

The Channel Nine commentary team and the Continuous Call team are ready to get stuck into the footy during the NRL 2020 season opener which kicks off next Thursday with Parramatta taking on Canterbury at ANZ Stadium.

At today’s season launch, Manly Warringah Sea Eagles forward Jake Trbojevic tells Mark his appearance in round one will be “touch and go”.

“I’ve gotta go see the specialist next week and try and get the clearance but if not it’ll be early in the season.”

Trbojevic also heaps praise on Des Hasler after it looks like he’s going to extend his stay at the club.

“He’s one of them blokes who gets every little thing he can out of every player… he leaves no stone unturned.

“He expects the best out of you but he gives you his best… it’s a really good environment, he’s a great man to play under.”

