NRL relocation to Queensland ‘always on the table’ if threat grows

NRL players will re-enter a strict biosecurity ‘bubble’ as the COVID-19 threat returns in NSW.

Australian Rugby League Commission chairman Peter V’landys today called an urgent meeting to determine how the league should respond to growing concerns of a second wave.

The return of stay-at-home orders, Mr V’landys told Jim Wilson, will ease the uncertainty and keep the Premiership going in the meantime.

“The most important thing for us is that [players] don’t attend cafes and pubs and restaurants, et cetera, and not have visitors in the short term.

“It’s only going to be for two weeks.”

He said there is no reason yet to relocate every club to Queensland, as had been suggested, but the ARLC will not hesitate to make the move should it become necessary.

“We have confidence in the NSW government being able to eradicate the risk here … but it’s always on the table.”

However, the Commission is still investigating how to secure border and quarantine exemptions for players living in Sydney’s hotspot suburbs.

“We’ve got a meeting with our clubs to see if there are players located in these areas.

“We’re going to have to take some measures, but we’re going to act on the data … [and] advice provided by our biosecurity experts.

“We’re not going to go on emotion.”

Image: Getty, NRL.com