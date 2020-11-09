2GB
NRL legend Andrew Johns rejects ‘insulting’ claims ahead of Origin

2 hours ago
Ben Fordham
ANDREW JOHNSMaroonsSTATE OF ORIGIN
Article image for NRL legend Andrew Johns rejects ‘insulting’ claims ahead of Origin

NRL legend Andrew Johns has rejected the idea Queenslanders bring more passion to the field than NSW.

“Why is it that Queensland is always seen as being prepared to go that little bit harder, that little bit further at Origin time?” Ben Fordham asked.

Johns says that’s “rubbish”.

“If this was true they’d win every game, they’d win every series!

“For them to say it means more to them to wear the Maroons jersey than for me when I wore the Blues jersey, I find that insulting.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

Image: Getty/Mark Kolbe 

Ben Fordham
Rugby LeagueSports
