NRL Grand Final talent reveals her tip for the Premiership trophy
Pre-game headline act Amy Shark will perform her brand new single ‘C’mon’ live for the first time at the NRL Grand Final on Sunday.
The singer-songwriter told Jim Wilson she felt “privileged” that the NRL entrusted her with such a huge stage.
“I was a little shocked that they’ve gone with a female pop artist, I guess, and I think that’s a real great move for the NRL.”
Despite being a Gold Coast Titans girl, having worked in community development and film editing roles at the club, she admitted she has got a tip for who’ll take home the Provan-Summons Trophy.
Image: Matt Jelonek/Getty Images