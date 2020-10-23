2GB
NRL Grand Final talent reveals her tip for the Premiership trophy

3 hours ago
Jim Wilson
Pre-game headline act Amy Shark will perform her brand new single ‘C’mon’ live for the first time at the NRL Grand Final on Sunday.

The singer-songwriter told Jim Wilson she felt “privileged” that the NRL entrusted her with such a huge stage.

“I was a little shocked that they’ve gone with a female pop artist, I guess, and I think that’s a real great move for the NRL.”

Despite being a Gold Coast Titans girl, having worked in community development and film editing roles at the club, she admitted she has got a tip for who’ll take home the Provan-Summons Trophy.

