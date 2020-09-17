NRL fans told to bring masks to Grand Final: Peter V’landys 

ARL Commission Chairman Peter V’landys is asking fans to bring along a mask to the NRL Grand Final.

From October 1 the capacity in certain stadiums will be doubled and spectators told to wear masks when they aren’t sitting in their seats.

Mr V’landys told Ben Fordham the Grand Final will be no exception.

“I think the masks have been proven to assist in this pandemic, so why not?

“You have to bring a mask. I’m sure there will probably be masks at the ground but we certainly ask that anyone that does come, please bring a mask.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview