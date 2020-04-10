NRL confirms broadcasters haven’t agreed to May 28 return

The NRL Chief Commercial Officer Andrew Abdo has confirmed the plan to resume on May 28 has not been agreed to by TV broadcasters Nine and Fox Sports.

Speaking to James Willis on 2GB’s Sport Zone, Mr Abdo said:

“That is something which will align to our discussions with not just Nine and Fox but Sky New Zealand, our naming rights partner and a whole range of commercial partners.

“That work will take place over the next couple of days, weeks… and then ultimately we will be able to talk more publicly about what the final landing position is.

“All of that needs to happen. But we need the buy in of all of our partners.”

Mr Abdo also revealed the minimum season would be 15 rounds to give credibility to the premiership and that the Warriors would shortly relocate to NSW.