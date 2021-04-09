NRL CEO dismisses score blowouts, condemns ‘sensationalism’

NRL CEO Andrew Abdo has denounced “sensationalised” commentary around recent one-sided score blowouts.

Last week, games were won with an average margin of 26 points: the highest margin since 2004.

Mr Abdo told James Willis he’s not happy with the statistics, and will continue to monitor blowouts, but argued they’re “not as alarming as one would expect”.

“It’s a long season … a lot can happen between now and the Grand Final.

“The average margin … over the last three years has been 15 points, and this season it’s running at 18.”

Image: Nine News