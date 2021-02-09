2GB
‘Nothing short of a miracle’: The remarkable life and legacy of John Page

8 hours ago
Ray Hadley
Article image for ‘Nothing short of a miracle’: The remarkable life and legacy of John Page

Ray Hadley and legendary race caller John Tapp have paid tribute to accomplished Gold Coast trainer John Page.

Mr Page passed away peacefully on Monday at the age of 89, survived by his equally remarkable wife Helen.

His greatest achievement was his triple-Derby victory with Royal Sovereign, the story of whom Mr Tapp recounted.

“Ray, he was a trainer and a horseman with great knowledge, great wisdom and great sensitivity.

“The unthinkable happened … and a lot of the observers at the time said [Royal Sovereign] won’t race again.

“With any other trainer, he may not have raced again, but what John Page did with Royal Sovereign … was nothing short of a miracle.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty

