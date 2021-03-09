‘No one’s safe’: Cancel culture goes after beloved characters
Beloved Looney Tunes characters are being labelled as racist ahead of the anticipated Space Jam sequel.
‘Speedy Gonzalez’ and ‘Slowpoke Rodríguez’ have come under fire, with a piece in The New York Times claiming they push racist stereotypes.
This comes after French skunk ‘Pepe Le Pew’ was dumped from the Space Jam sequel.
“Cancel culture is on a rampage, no one’s safe and the bodies are piling up,” Ben Fordham said.
“If we keep this up, there won’t be anyone left.”
Image: Getty