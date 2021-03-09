2GB
‘No one’s safe’: Cancel culture goes after beloved characters

4 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Beloved Looney Tunes characters are being labelled as racist ahead of the anticipated Space Jam sequel.

‘Speedy Gonzalez’ and ‘Slowpoke Rodríguez’ have come under fire, with a piece in The New York Times claiming they push racist stereotypes.

This comes after French skunk ‘Pepe Le Pew’ was dumped from the Space Jam sequel.

“Cancel culture is on a rampage, no one’s safe and the bodies are piling up,” Ben Fordham said.

“If we keep this up, there won’t be anyone left.”

Image: Getty

