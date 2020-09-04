2GB
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

‘No more excuses’ for Wests Tigers’ performance says club legend

36 seconds ago
James Willis
Benny Eliasrugby league featuredWESTS TIGERS

The Wests Tigers’ hopes of making it to the finals are fading fast, following a 30-6 loss to the Penrith Panthers last weekend.

Tigers legend Benny Elias told James Willis he’s frustrated and disappointed by their performance.

Despite some early victories, “lapses of concentration” have let the club down.

“Unfortunately, you’ve got to have consistency.

“You can’t just show a stroke of dominance and then just fall away, and they’ve done that quite consistency throughout.”

As for coach Michael Maguire, there are “no more excuses” if he wants to keep his job.

“It’s got to be top eight at the very, very least for next season.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

James Willis
Rugby LeagueSports
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873