‘No more excuses’ for Wests Tigers’ performance says club legend

The Wests Tigers’ hopes of making it to the finals are fading fast, following a 30-6 loss to the Penrith Panthers last weekend.

Tigers legend Benny Elias told James Willis he’s frustrated and disappointed by their performance.

Despite some early victories, “lapses of concentration” have let the club down.

“Unfortunately, you’ve got to have consistency.

“You can’t just show a stroke of dominance and then just fall away, and they’ve done that quite consistency throughout.”

As for coach Michael Maguire, there are “no more excuses” if he wants to keep his job.

“It’s got to be top eight at the very, very least for next season.”

