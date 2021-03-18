2GB
No bitter pills: Turia Pitt’s dose of Kyndness for those in need

7 hours ago
Article image for No bitter pills: Turia Pitt’s dose of Kyndness for those in need

Athlete and burns survivor Turia Pitt has teamed up with a unique organisation to help spread kindness.

Supplement company Kynd donates an immunity product to someone in need, for every product sold.

Ms Pitt told Deborah Knight the pandemic has helped her appreciate her relationships more.

“I had my baby last February just before the whole world shut down, and I think I really noticed how much I valued my family and having people around me who loved me.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

