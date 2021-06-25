New venue alerts for restaurants, retailers, train lines in Sydney and beyond

NSW Health has been notified of a number of additional venues visited by confirmed cases of COVID‑19, as well as sewage detections in Ireland Park and West Camden.

Anyone who attended the following venues at the times listed is a close contact and must isolate for 14 days:

Lotus Barangaroo (inside and outside) on Sunday 20 June from 12:30pm to 3:00pm

Anyone who attended any of the following venues or travelled on trains at the times listed is a casual contact and must immediately get tested:

Female Toilets beside Lotus Restaurant, Barangaroo on Sunday 20 June from 1pm to 3:00pm

Rivareno Gelato Barangaroo on Sunday 20 June from 3:05pm to 3:45pm

Indigo Café in Double Bay on Monday 21 June from 8.45am to 8.50am

Chemist Warehouse in Double Bay on Monday 21 June from 9.30am to 9.42am

Woolworths in Cecil Hill on Monday 21 June from 12:00pm to 12:30pm

BWS in Cecil Hill on Monday 21 June from 12:30pm to 12:35pm

Urban Grind café in Chipping Norton on Monday 21 June from 12:40pm to 1:20pm

Woolworths at Royal Randwick on Monday 21 June from 2pm to 2.30pm

Coles at East Village Shopping Centre in Zetland on Monday 21 June 6.10pm to 6.35pm

David Jones, Westfield in Burwood on Monday 21 June from 10am to 6.30pm

T4 Line Bondi Junction to Martin Place on Monday 21 June from 11.35am to 11.43am

Bondi Junction to Martin Place on Monday 21 June from 11.35am to 11.43am T4 Line Martin Place to Bondi Junction on Monday 21 June from 1.23pm to 1.32pm

Martin Place to Bondi Junction on Monday 21 June from 1.23pm to 1.32pm T2 Line Merrylands to Town Hall on Monday 21 June from 7.06am to 7.44am

Merrylands to Town Hall on Monday 21 June from 7.06am to 7.44am T4 Line Town Hall to Martin Place on Monday 21 June from 7.52am to 7.53am

Town Hall to Martin Place on Monday 21 June from 7.52am to 7.53am T4 Line Martin Place to Town Hall on Monday 21 June from 5.26pm to 5.29pm

Martin Place to Town Hall on Monday 21 June from 5.26pm to 5.29pm T2 Line Town Hall to Merrylands on Monday 21 June from 5.37pm to 6.18pm

Town Hall to Merrylands on Monday 21 June from 5.37pm to 6.18pm T2 Line Merrylands to Town Hall on Tuesday 22 June from 8.03am to 8.45am

Merrylands to Town Hall on Tuesday 22 June from 8.03am to 8.45am T4 Line Town Hall to Kings Cross on Tuesday 22 June from 8.48am to 8.51am

Town Hall to Kings Cross on Tuesday 22 June from 8.48am to 8.51am T4 Line Kings Cross to Town Hall on Tuesday 22 June from 5.24pm to 5.29pm

Kings Cross to Town Hall on Tuesday 22 June from 5.24pm to 5.29pm T2 Line Town Hall to Merrylands on Tuesday 22 June from 5.31pm to 6.14pm

Town Hall to Merrylands on Tuesday 22 June from 5.31pm to 6.14pm T5 Line Parramatta to Merrylands on Wednesday 23 June from 12.19pm to 12.23pm

Anyone who attended any of the following venues at the times listed must monitor for symptoms:

Rouse Hill Town Centre on Monday 21 June from 11am to 11.30am

Royal Randwick Shopping Centre on Monday 21 June from 2pm to 3pm

