New venue alerts for restaurants, retailers, train lines in Sydney and beyond
NSW Health has been notified of a number of additional venues visited by confirmed cases of COVID‑19, as well as sewage detections in Ireland Park and West Camden.
Anyone who attended the following venues at the times listed is a close contact and must isolate for 14 days:
- Lotus Barangaroo (inside and outside) on Sunday 20 June from 12:30pm to 3:00pm
Anyone who attended any of the following venues or travelled on trains at the times listed is a casual contact and must immediately get tested:
- Female Toilets beside Lotus Restaurant, Barangaroo on Sunday 20 June from 1pm to 3:00pm
- Rivareno Gelato Barangaroo on Sunday 20 June from 3:05pm to 3:45pm
- Indigo Café in Double Bay on Monday 21 June from 8.45am to 8.50am
- Chemist Warehouse in Double Bay on Monday 21 June from 9.30am to 9.42am
- Woolworths in Cecil Hill on Monday 21 June from 12:00pm to 12:30pm
- BWS in Cecil Hill on Monday 21 June from 12:30pm to 12:35pm
- Urban Grind café in Chipping Norton on Monday 21 June from 12:40pm to 1:20pm
- Woolworths at Royal Randwick on Monday 21 June from 2pm to 2.30pm
- Coles at East Village Shopping Centre in Zetland on Monday 21 June 6.10pm to 6.35pm
- David Jones, Westfield in Burwood on Monday 21 June from 10am to 6.30pm
- T4 Line Bondi Junction to Martin Place on Monday 21 June from 11.35am to 11.43am
- T4 Line Martin Place to Bondi Junction on Monday 21 June from 1.23pm to 1.32pm
- T2 Line Merrylands to Town Hall on Monday 21 June from 7.06am to 7.44am
- T4 Line Town Hall to Martin Place on Monday 21 June from 7.52am to 7.53am
- T4 Line Martin Place to Town Hall on Monday 21 June from 5.26pm to 5.29pm
- T2 Line Town Hall to Merrylands on Monday 21 June from 5.37pm to 6.18pm
- T2 Line Merrylands to Town Hall on Tuesday 22 June from 8.03am to 8.45am
- T4 Line Town Hall to Kings Cross on Tuesday 22 June from 8.48am to 8.51am
- T4 Line Kings Cross to Town Hall on Tuesday 22 June from 5.24pm to 5.29pm
- T2 Line Town Hall to Merrylands on Tuesday 22 June from 5.31pm to 6.14pm
- T5 Line Parramatta to Merrylands on Wednesday 23 June from 12.19pm to 12.23pm
Anyone who attended any of the following venues at the times listed must monitor for symptoms:
- Rouse Hill Town Centre on Monday 21 June from 11am to 11.30am
- Royal Randwick Shopping Centre on Monday 21 June from 2pm to 3pm
