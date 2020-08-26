New Sydney locations put on alert as gym cluster COVID-19 cases grow

NSW Health have announced a new case linked to a developing cluster associated with the City Tattersalls gym in the Sydney CBD.

Deputy Chief Health Officer Dr Jeremy McAnulty revealed to Jim Wilson several new locations connected with the outbreak.

Anyone who attended the Windscreen cafe at Randwick’s Royal Hospital for Women yesterday morning (Tuesday August 25) should look out for symptoms, while those who attended the Active Dance class at 7:40pm at Virgin Gym Zetland are considered close contacts and should get tested and isolate.

Passengers on a number of bus routes are also advised to be on alert for symptoms, including eastern suburbs routes 339 and X39.

“We really need your help in the public to just get tested, even with the most mildest of symptoms.

“Don’t delay, don’t be embarrassed.”

