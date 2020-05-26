2GB
New Knight Andrew McCullough confused by Bulldog rumours 

7 hours ago
Mark Levy
Andrew McCulloughNEWCASTLE KNIGHTSNRL

Former Brisbane Broncos star Andrew McCullough has made the move to the Newcastle Knights after 260 first grade games with his old team.

McCullough told Mark Levy he made the move because he needed a new challenge.

“I could have sat there in Brisbane and been content and just chugged along.

“But I’ve come down here with a bit of a challenge.”

He shut down rumours that he would be going to the Canterbury Bulldogs.

“Honestly I wouldn’t have the faintest idea where that came from.

“It’s just a storm in a teacup. I’m just really excited for the Knights challenge.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview


Image: Getty

Rugby LeagueSports
