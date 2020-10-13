2GB
‘Never say never’: Cameron Smith could return for State of Origin

2 hours ago
Melbourne Storm captain Cameron Smith is still in the running to play for Queensland in the State of Origin ahead of his anticipated retirement from league.

Weighing in on the Maroons legend’s future, selector Billy Slater told Mark Levy “you never say never”.

“He’s still playing in the NRL, and we don’t even know what Cameron Smith’s going to do next year.

“Wouldn’t that be nice, just to finish off with three Origin games?”

Click PLAY below to hear Billy’s comments in full

Image: Melbourne Storm/Official website

