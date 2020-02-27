Netball legend Liz Ellis reveals top pick for Diamonds coach

Netball legend Liz Ellis has revealed who she believes will take over as coach of the Australian netball team.

The Diamonds are looking for a new head coach as Lisa Alexander’s record tenure of more than eight years comes to an end.

Alexander has an 81 per cent winning record, but the team has lost the last two major tournaments under her leadership.

Ellis tells Mark Levy a former Diamond could have the best chance to take over.

“It wouldn’t shock me to see it go to an ex-Diamond’s player, someone like Simone McInnes, springs to mind as the person who’s most likely.”

Image: Getty/Jason O’Brien