A neo-Nazi who attacked a Channel Nine security guard in Melbourne posted a video of the attack online.

The attacker, Thomas Sewell, is the leader of a neo-Nazi group which was the subject of last night’s A Current Affair report.

The man filming the attack is heard racially vilifying the guard before Sewell lashes out.

Victoria Police has been given CCTV vision of the attack and the Channel Nine security guard was taken to hospital by ambulance.