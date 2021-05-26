2GB
NBN’s ‘jaw-dropping’ executive bonuses prompt call for accountability

10 hours ago
Jim Wilson
NBN
Article image for NBN’s ‘jaw-dropping’ executive bonuses prompt call for accountability

Jim Wilson has torn into the “fat cats” at the National Broadband Network after bureaucrats’ “exorbitant” executive bonuses were revealed.

The government-owned organisation rewarded staff with almost $78 million in bonuses last year, the Sydney Morning Herald reports.

20 employees on a $400,000 – $500,000 salary band were paid an average bonus of $152,000.

Meanwhile, technicians went on strike last month over a pay cut.

“The numbers are just jaw-dropping,” Jim commented.

“Talk about management sitting in an ivory tower.

“The bonuses at the NBN make the Cartier watch scandal pale into insignificance.”

Press PLAY below to hear Jim’s comments in full

Image: Getty

