NBN’s ‘jaw-dropping’ executive bonuses prompt call for accountability

Jim Wilson has torn into the “fat cats” at the National Broadband Network after bureaucrats’ “exorbitant” executive bonuses were revealed.

The government-owned organisation rewarded staff with almost $78 million in bonuses last year, the Sydney Morning Herald reports.

20 employees on a $400,000 – $500,000 salary band were paid an average bonus of $152,000.

Meanwhile, technicians went on strike last month over a pay cut.

“The numbers are just jaw-dropping,” Jim commented.

“Talk about management sitting in an ivory tower.

“The bonuses at the NBN make the Cartier watch scandal pale into insignificance.”

