Naked sunbathers flee from deer, fined by NSW Police

NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller has revealed two of the 44 people handed fines for breaching COVID restrictions were nude beachgoers.

The two men, aged 30 and 49, were sunbaking naked on a south coast beach on Sunday when they were startled by a deer and fled into the nearby national park at Otford.

“Not only did they get lost and require assistance from SES and police to rescue them, they also both received a ticket for $1000,” Mr Fuller said.

Ray Hadley was mystified by one of the missing details from the Commissioner’s account.

“There must have been a mobile phone. I don’t know where you put the mobile phone when you’re naked.

“I can only imagine, might have been a bit crackly.”

Image: Getty