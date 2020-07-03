Mysterious buyer reveals his plans for Australia’s most expensive wine

An anonymous buyer has purchased Australia’s most expensive bottle of wine, but he says he has no intention of taking a sip.

The mystery man told Deborah Knight the $103,000 bottle of 1952 Penfolds Grange will be preserved for a personal collection.

“The beautiful part about a Grange is it’s not about the food you have with it, it’s about who you’re with.

“When you bought your first house or you had your first child, it’s always a memory that a Grange gives you great joy.”

‘Maximilian’ said he’s keeping his identity secret in hopes of fending off would-be uncorkers.

“I don’t want my name out, because I’m pretty sure I’d have a few mates knocking at the front door wanting to taste it.”

