Munster back on track while Blues fight to beat the odds in State of Origin decider

Mark Levy and Billy Slater have checked in with both camps ahead of Wednesday night’s State of Origin decider.

Blues assistant coach Craig Fitzgibbon said the team has been able to turn things around over the last week, and while the Suncorp Stadium home ground advantage will benefit the Maroons, it won’t be impossible to overcome.

“There’s not been too many teams who’ve been able to pull off a series victory up there … but we’re excited, we think we can do it.”

Maroons skipper Daly Cherry-Evans addressed concerns for the health of five-eighth Cameron Munster after his game two collision.

“In the days after the game, he was just so disappointed that he couldn’t have an impact on the game and help us out.

“But from the head knock itself, I think he’s recovered pretty quickly.”

