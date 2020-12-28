2GB
MP calls on Sydneysiders to follow COVID-19 rules

7 hours ago
LUKE GRANT
Dave Sharma
Wentworth MP Dave Sharma is asking Sydneysiders to behave responsibly as health authorities scramble to control a COVID-19 cluster.

A Bondi house party of about 40 people was broken up by police on Boxing Day, with 11 people fined.

This followed a gathering at Bronte Beach of hundreds of people on Christmas Day.

Mr Sharma told Luke Grant people need to listen to the health advice.

“We want authorities to know that people can be trusted to do the right thing.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

Image: Getty

CrimeNewsNSW
