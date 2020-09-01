More job losses on the cards for NRL under cost-cutting restructure

Acting NRL CEO Andrew Abdo has admitted there could be more job cuts at league headquarters.

The revelation follows the redundancy of chief operating officer Nick Weeks today.

Speaking to Jim Wilson, Mr Abdo said it had been a difficult time during the pandemic.

“It’s never a good time to lose good people,” he said.

“[Nick Weeks] is a great servant of the game, he helped me establish the integrity unity and built a really strong team.”

He said the cost-cutting measures were needed to make sure the league was more fiscally responsible during unprecedented times.

“The restructuring will continue and we will have a different looking NRL at the end of that process,” he said.

Mr Abdo said there could be more job cuts to come.

