Michaelia Cash backs the Prime Minister amid racism accusations from China

2 hours ago
Mark Levy
Federal Minister for Employment and Small Business Michaelia Cash has weighed in on China’s bullying tactics after they warned students not to study in Australia due to racism.

Ms Cash told Mark Levy the Prime Minister will always put the national interest first, and “is very much standing up to anybody who thinks they can tell us what to do”.

The senator went on to say the government has made it very clear they reject China’s assertion.

“Australia is a popular destination for international students because we are a successful multicultural society.

“But we will always put Australia’s national interest first.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Imae: Getty

Mark Levy
