‘Melbourne’s at breaking point’: MP wants Victorian restrictions lifted faster

52 mins ago
Ben Fordham
MelbourneTim SmithVictoria

There are calls for Melbourne’s coronavirus restrictions to be lifted further after some rules were eased.

Residents can now travel 25 kilometres from home, and up to 10 people from two households can meet outdoors.

Hairdressers will reopen, but beauty salons, retail and hospitality will remain closed until November 1.

Victorian Liberal MP Tim Smith told Ben Fordham the strict lockdown measures are damaging to mental health.

“Melbourne’s at breaking point.

“I don’t think anyone in Sydney truly understands how miserable it is down here at the moment.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

Image: Nine News

NewsPolitics
