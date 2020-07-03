Melbourne Storm celebrate blockbuster win against the odds

The Melbourne Storm are celebrating their hard-earned extra-time win against the Roosters.

The Thursday night blockbuster saw the Storm defeat the Sydney Roosters 27-25.

With the majority of the players’ families joining them in the move to Queensland, Storm assistant coach Jason Ryles told James Willis the win was even more special.

“I think it’s even more so [a comeback] on the back of the disruptions we’ve had going into the game.

“Especially last week, and again this week, relocating our whole families and our whole lives up to the Sunny Coast.

“Whilst it’s a beautiful place … it’s quite a big move.”

Image: YouTube/Melbourne Storm