2GB
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Sports
  • Melbourne Storm celebrate blockbuster win..

Melbourne Storm celebrate blockbuster win against the odds

3 hours ago
James Willis
Jason RylesMELBOURNE STORM

The Melbourne Storm are celebrating their hard-earned extra-time win against the Roosters.

The Thursday night blockbuster saw the Storm defeat the Sydney Roosters 27-25.

With the majority of the players’ families joining them in the move to Queensland, Storm assistant coach Jason Ryles told James Willis the win was even more special.

“I think it’s even more so [a comeback] on the back of the disruptions we’ve had going into the game.

“Especially last week, and again this week, relocating our whole families and our whole lives up to the Sunny Coast.

“Whilst it’s a beautiful place … it’s quite a big move.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: YouTube/Melbourne Storm

James Willis
Rugby LeagueSports
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873