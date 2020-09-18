2GB
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Match officials under fire again after Roosters bungle

3 hours ago
James Willis
Mark 'Piggy' RiddellNRL BUNKERRefereesrugby league featured

The Bunker has been subjected to another shake-up, with the NRL ditching ex-player Bunker ‘assistants’.

James Willis told Mark ‘Piggy’ Riddell the solution is nothing more than “lipstick on a pig” for a broken system.

“To make that decision 18 rounds into a 20-round season … is a recipe for disaster.”

Head of Football Graham Annesley cited “different views in the Bunker” for the denial of Roosters prop Lindsay Collins’ try on Saturday night.

However, multiple bungled decisions from referees throughout the season have been “the black mark on this game to a flawless year”, James argued.

“The refereeing and the officiating is driving people insane.

“Every weekend someone feels dudded.

“I’m getting scared that coming into the finals, this is going to cost a team big time.”

Click PLAY below to hear James’ comments in full

 

 

James Willis
Rugby LeagueSports
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873