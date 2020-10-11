2GB
Martin Lang: Nathan Cleary is the world’s best player

2 hours ago
Continuous Call Team
Martin Lang knows a thing or two about winning a premiership with the Panthers under your dad’s coaching.
After winning the competition in 2003, Lang sees a lot of similarities to Ivan Cleary’s side. And a lot of that has to do with the form of halfback Nathan Cleary.
While Lang may have had to have some uncomfortable conversations with his dad as coach, Nathan’s form and ability means that won’t be an issue for the Clearys.
“Nathan Cleary at the moment, in my opinion, has to be the world’s best player.
“They’re playing fearlessly. If they were going to fold under pressure, they would have done it by now.
“I think they’re unstoppable. I can’t see them being beaten again this year.”
