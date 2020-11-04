Maroons superstar Sam Thaiday sings the praises of debutant ‘surprise pick’

Queensland Maroons great Sam Thaiday is welcoming the new blood fronting up for the 2020 State of Origin series.

His player to watch in game one is a “surprise pick”, he told Mark Levy: fullback AJ Brimson.

“He finished off the season really, really well … AJ Brimson made Kalyn Ponga look like an ordinary fullback in that game.

“It’s about time we need to blood some new players; this could be the start of something new.”

Image: Queensland Rugby League