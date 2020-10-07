2GB
Maroons star thrilled with Origin selection and coaching reunion

3 hours ago
Mark Levy
JAI ARROWQLD Maroonsrugby league featuredSTATE OF ORIGIN

The Queensland Maroons have announced their 15-man squad, and returnee Jai Arrow has once again made the cut.

He told Mark Levy and Paul Gallen he’s happy to have been named again, and glad to be reunited with Wayne Bennett, the coach who gave him his debut.

“I’m very honoured to be selected in the squad again, and it’s obviously good to see boys from my team – AJ [Brimson], Phil [Sami] and Moeaki [Fotuaika]- get the selection as well.

“They’re only young kids, and I’m sure they’ll be looking forward to it.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: NRL.com

Mark Levy
Rugby LeagueSports
