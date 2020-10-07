Maroons star thrilled with Origin selection and coaching reunion

The Queensland Maroons have announced their 15-man squad, and returnee Jai Arrow has once again made the cut.

He told Mark Levy and Paul Gallen he’s happy to have been named again, and glad to be reunited with Wayne Bennett, the coach who gave him his debut.

“I’m very honoured to be selected in the squad again, and it’s obviously good to see boys from my team – AJ [Brimson], Phil [Sami] and Moeaki [Fotuaika]- get the selection as well.

“They’re only young kids, and I’m sure they’ll be looking forward to it.”

