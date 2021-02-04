Mark Levy tears shreds off Dragons over Israel Folau ‘stunt’

Mark Levy has turned up the heat on “the worst administered club” in the NRL over their recent controversies.

The St George Illawarra Dragons have withdrawn their interest in signing Israel Folau following renewed outrage over the code-switchers’ homophobic social media posts.

Mark believes the club were simply covering their tracks.

“The Israel Folau circus was obviously nothing more than a stunt to take the pressure off the club officials who allowed one of their best players and their captain, Cameron McInnes, to sign a lucrative deal with their nearest rivals.

“I’ve got a lot of respect for the new coach Anthony Griffin … but he’s inherited a complete and utter dog’s breakfast.”

Click PLAY below to hear Mark’s comments in full