Mark Levy defends Cameron Smith after commentators ‘miss the mark’

Mark Levy has voiced his support for rugby league great Cameron Smith over the timing of his retirement.

He argued some NRL commentators “missed the mark” in their coverage of the statue unveiling and retirement announcement, trusting in Smith’s assertion he only recently made his decision.

“As usual, some sections of the rugby league media wanted to grandstand, and make a name for themselves by having a crack at someone who’s given them plenty to write and talk about over the last 20 years.

“When you consider most people are honoured with a bronze statue once they’ve died … it’s a bit rich for these people in the media to be laughing.”

Image: Twitter/Alicia Muling