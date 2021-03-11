2GB
Mark Levy defends Cameron Smith after commentators ‘miss the mark’

5 hours ago
Mark Levy
CAMERON SMITH
Mark Levy has voiced his support for rugby league great Cameron Smith over the timing of his retirement.

He argued some NRL commentators “missed the mark” in their coverage of the statue unveiling and retirement announcement, trusting in Smith’s assertion he only recently made his decision.

“As usual, some sections of the rugby league media wanted to grandstand, and make a name for themselves by having a crack at someone who’s given them plenty to write and talk about over the last 20 years.

“When you consider most people are honoured with a bronze statue once they’ve died … it’s a bit rich for these people in the media to be laughing.”

Click PLAY below to hear Mark’s comments in full

Image: Twitter/Alicia Muling

Mark Levy
Rugby LeagueSports
