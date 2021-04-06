Marise Payne contends tokenism claims dogging women’s taskforce

Minister for Women Marise Payne has defended the value of federal cabinet’s newly minted women’s taskforce following its first meeting today.

The taskforce, ahead of its first meeting, had been criticised as an empty response to sexual allegations plaguing the federal government.

“I would absolutely not agree that it’s tokenism and overkill,” Ms Payne told Jim Wilson.

“The absolute laser-like focus that it brings on those issues from those ministers, and from this taskforce and from the whole of Cabinet, [is] very, very valuable.”

But Ms Payne said a top priority is yet to be clarified.

“[It’s] difficult to perhaps split hairs on women’s safety and economic security.”

Image: Sam Mooy/Getty Images