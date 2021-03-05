Manly back-rower Curtis Sironen looks ahead to season 2021

Manly back-rower Curtis Sironen says there’s been an “adjustment” in preparation for the new rules set to hit season 2021.

The 27-year-old said the Sea Eagles have trimmed down for the new look fast-paced game.

“Light training sessions have been sped up, your heart rates up, a lot of guys have lost a lot of weight,” he said on the Wide World of Sports.

“All that extra training we’ve done has helped, [but] it’s hard to tell until you’re out there round one.

“If you’re on the back foot you’ll know about it with these six-again rules.

“Personally, I’m not looking forward to being completely exhausted month of footy, but everyone’s in the same boat, so we’ll just have to adjust.”

Click PLAY to hear the interview below

Photo by Matt King, Getty Images