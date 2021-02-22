2GB
Man who raced injured NRL star speaks out

3 hours ago
FIRST WITH BEN FORDHAM
HarryTom Trbojovic
Article image for Man who raced injured NRL star speaks out

The man at the centre of a video that emerged following revelations of Manly star Tom Trbojevic’s mystery injury has spoken about the race.

Manly star Tom Trbojevic insists he suffered his newest hamstring injury at home on Sunday morning despite Nine News obtaining footage of the fullback racing a fan through The Corso on Saturday night.

Trbojevic claimed he suffered the injury after slipping in the shower.

The man Trbojevic was racing, Harry, told Ben Fordham the NRL star was hesitant at first and neither of them warmed up.

“I sort of convinced him.

“He was fine when he was walking off but I’m not the one to say he injured it during the race or in the bathroom.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Nine News

FIRST WITH BEN FORDHAM
NewsRugby LeagueSports
