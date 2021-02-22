Man who raced injured NRL star speaks out

The man at the centre of a video that emerged following revelations of Manly star Tom Trbojevic’s mystery injury has spoken about the race.

Manly star Tom Trbojevic insists he suffered his newest hamstring injury at home on Sunday morning despite Nine News obtaining footage of the fullback racing a fan through The Corso on Saturday night.

Trbojevic claimed he suffered the injury after slipping in the shower.

The man Trbojevic was racing, Harry, told Ben Fordham the NRL star was hesitant at first and neither of them warmed up.

“I sort of convinced him.

“He was fine when he was walking off but I’m not the one to say he injured it during the race or in the bathroom.”

#EXCLUSIVE: This is the vision of Tom Trbojevic sprinting in The Corso, in Manly, Saturday night. The Sea Eagles insist this is not when he injured himself. Trbojevic maintains he was injured slipping in the bathroom. Full story with @Danny_Weidler tonight at 6.00pm on #9News pic.twitter.com/b7LUEXw8MD — 9News Sydney (@9NewsSyd) February 22, 2021

