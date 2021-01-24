2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Man charged over ‘sickening’ attack on 92yo woman

11 hours ago
watch the footage
Chris GoddardConcord
Article image for Man charged over ‘sickening’ attack on 92yo woman

A 28-year-old man has been charged over the alleged physical and sexual assault of an elderly woman in Sydney’s Inner West.

Police were told a man broke into a Concord home in the early hours of Saturday morning and allegedly physically and sexually assaulted the 92-year-old woman.

The woman had activated her emergency medical alarm during the incident, which alerted her son who came to her aid.

The man allegedly fled with a stolen wallet and cash.

He’s been charged with multiple offences and refused bail.

 

Click PLAY below to hear more

Detective Acting Superintendent Chris Goddard told Ben Fordham the woman has been discharged from hospital.

“She’s doing remarkably well, considering the circumstances.

“To see something like this is probably one of the most appalling things I’ve seen in 30 years of policing.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

watch the footage
CrimeNewsNSW
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873