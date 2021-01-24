Man charged over ‘sickening’ attack on 92yo woman

A 28-year-old man has been charged over the alleged physical and sexual assault of an elderly woman in Sydney’s Inner West.

Police were told a man broke into a Concord home in the early hours of Saturday morning and allegedly physically and sexually assaulted the 92-year-old woman.

The woman had activated her emergency medical alarm during the incident, which alerted her son who came to her aid.

The man allegedly fled with a stolen wallet and cash.

He’s been charged with multiple offences and refused bail.

Detective Acting Superintendent Chris Goddard told Ben Fordham the woman has been discharged from hospital.

“She’s doing remarkably well, considering the circumstances.

“To see something like this is probably one of the most appalling things I’ve seen in 30 years of policing.”

