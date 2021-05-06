2GB
Malcolm Turnbull shows true colours by ‘barracking against his own team’

5 hours ago
Ben Fordham Comments
Article image for Malcolm Turnbull shows true colours by ‘barracking against his own team’

Malcolm Turnbull has involved himself in the Upper Hunter by-election, but not to show support for Coalition candidate David Layzell.

It appears the former prime minister is “barracking against his own team” by backing an independent candidate, Ben Fordham said.

“This is typical, textbook Malcolm Turnbull, always putting himself forward as a pioneer of a cleaner, gentler style of politics.

“But when push comes to shove, he’s happy to get down and dirty with the best of them.”

Press PLAY below to hear Ben’s comments in full

 

